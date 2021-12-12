Of bugs, thieves and smiles

Last week, on our Discord server, we proposed a somewhat more complicated topic than usual when capturing: the happiness. We wonder what it would be like to try to convey that feeling in images taken by you in your favorite games and today we have to see what happened.

The image that opens this article is from our reader JotaJotaBiker and with her she left us the following message: “The rot of Kena Bridge of Spirits could clearly be a reflection of happiness.” The truth is that he is right. They are very happy critters, it is always good to go with them.

For its part, ruben_berja He told us “This is happiness for me” when he sent us this screenshot of Uncharted 4. What a great moment, by the way:

Finally, we bring us the strangest catch of how many we have received this week. Apparently it is not that it seems a particularly happy situation, but the truth is that the thing is quite funny. Rockotrex, its author, accompanied it with this message: “Game: In Sound Mind. These touches lighten the terror for the better, a little smile takes me away ”:

And for this week: free theme

From time to time, to degrease a bit, we like to leave the door open for you to have us send your favorite captures without thematic restrictions. This week is one of those, so get on with it. Of course, with a free theme We ask that you send us a single catch per personSo we don’t die when it comes to selecting the ones we liked the most.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can upload your best captures to our Discord server (Photo Mode channel) until next time Friday, December 17 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!

