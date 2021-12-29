Dec 29, 2021 at 03:10 CET

2022 is loaded with sports and more than interesting competitions. After having left behind a year with the Olympic Games and the Eurocup, we are facing the first to experience an edition of the Soccer World Cup in winter. It will also be a fun year where the ‘Classics’ start as favorites to revalidate successes despite recent setbacks such as the cases of Rafa Nadal or Lewis Hamilton. At Betfair we have made a selection of 10 sporting events that must be followed in this new year with odds that are more than interesting.

BRAZIL OR FRANCE WILL WIN THE WORLD CUP IN QATAR

Both teams are listed on the Betfair long-term markets at quota. [7.00] to take the crown in Qatar. In the case of the Gauls, it would be the first time that a team has repeated the trophy since 1962 when Pele’s Brazil won it. It is striking that Argentina, which recently knocked down the Canarinha in the Copa América, is listed on [12.00], while Spain appears to have a place in the semifinals as the fourth favorite to the championship with a share of [8.50].

THE CITY IS THE FAVORITE TO WIN YOUR FIRST CHAMPIONS

Pep Guardiola will seek to break a curse with the Champions League that has lasted for a decade after lifting the ‘orejona’ for the last time in 2011 as Barça coach. His Manchester City is the big favorite to win the highest quota UEFA club trophy [3.75] narrowly beating a Bayern Munich that is also devastating [4.50]. On a next step we find Liverpool at [6.50] and Chelsea to [8.00]. Real Madrid is listed at [17.00] that raises the fourteenth.

THE BARÇA, FIFTH IN THE QUINIELAS FOR THE EUROPE LEAGUE

Life turned upside down for Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona in 2022. The culés start as fifth favorite on Betfair to win the Europa League at quota [10.00] seeing himself surpassed by the road even by Sevilla. The main favorite to win the second European tournament is a Borussia from Dortmund that trades at quota [6.00]Although this situation could change if Haaland finally abandons the ship bound for England in the winter market.

MADRID WILL TAKE THE LEAGUE

Nobody believes that Real Madrid can waste its enormous income in the League, not even the most ominous. Ancelotti’s pupils have taken advantage of the weakness of Atlético and Barça to position themselves after a championship round with a quota of [1.07] to raise the Spanish domestic title. The second is a Seville that is mounted in installment [10.00], while the rojiblancos trade at [41.00] and the culés to [61.00]. Not even the most optimistic of Madridistas would have dared to give these results with such haste.

BROOKLYN IS A SUPER FAVORITE IN THE NBA

The odds give the Milwaukee Bucks little, if not no option to revalidate their NBA championship title. Antetokounmpo and his teammates have been overshadowed by some Brooklyn Nets who are more than favorites despite not being able to count on Kyrie Irving due to his problems with vaccination. TO [3.60] It is quoted that New Yorkers emerge victorious from a campaign where it seems that the Warriors are their only rival to [5.50]. Curry will have Klay Thompson back soon and we can see if the San Francisco people can restore the dynasty. The Lakers are a bargain for a fee [14.00].

NADAL WILL REIGN AGAIN IN PARIS

If there is an athlete who has earned the right to believe in him, whatever happens, it is Rafa Nadal. The manacorense wants to win a Grand Slam again in 2022 after a blank year in his particular career with Federer and Djokovic for being the greatest. Despite not being able to with the Serbian this season, the quotas have not lost faith in the Spanish, who will win Roland Garros by quota [2.50] for the [3.40] which Novak Djokovic receives from a listing. For those who want to risk a little, do not lose sight of Carlos Alcaraz’s options to [21.00]. At that age Rafa won his first trophy on Parisian clay.

JON RAHM WILL WIN IN THE AUGUSTA MASTERS

The Barrica golfer has four top-10s at the Augusta Masters and wants that green jacket that Sergio García, Chema Olazábal or Seve Ballesteros have already put on. The current number one in golf is looking for what would be his second ‘great’ in an emblematic place that consolidates the legends. Your win rate is [10.00] standing out ahead of players like Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas or Collin Morikawa, who all trade at [12.00].

HAMILTON WILL GET REVENGE

Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 Formula 1 World Cup. [1.75] it is paid that the British will take his revenge against Max Verstappen, who on the other hand appears at quota [3.00]. It is a year of change of regulations and everything is a bit of a coin toss. Betting on a surprise is not a bad idea and we believe that Ferrari has ballots to give it with the world-wide triumph of Carlos Sainz to [25.00]. The Madrilenian shares that same quota with Fernando Alonso, who will launch his mysterious project of ‘El Plan’.

KANSAS CITY WILL JOIN THE SUPERBOWL

The finalists of the last edition, the Kansas City Chiefs, will return to the Superbowl to win it at quota [4.50] ahead of some Green Bay Packers who appear at quota [5.00]. Reigning champions, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have fallen to third place at odds [7.50] after a weak start to the season. It is already known that where the legendary quarterback is there are ring options. It is not a bad opportunity.

POGACAR WILL TAKE ITS THIRD FOLLOWING TOUR

Tadej Pogacar is the sensation of world cycling and that he has not even turned 23 years old. The Slovenian has before him the opportunity to achieve what would be his third Tour de France in a fated head-to-head with his compatriot Primoz Roglic. Pogacar is listed at [2.25]while the former ski jumper is paid to [2.75] leaving us an all-out duel between the two. If we want to risk a little we have an Egan Bernal that is at quota [10.00]. Watch out for Wout van Aert for a fee [51.00] because if Roglic suffers a misfortune, he would be the one chosen by the Yumbo to captain the strongest team in the platoon.