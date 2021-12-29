Next year also marks the 10th anniversary of Bravely Default.

It seems that Square Enix will continue to bet on the stream of retro-looking JRPGs that have worked well before, especially on Nintendo Switch. The creators of Octopath Traveler suggest that it will announce new projects during the next year 2022. They are one of Square Enix’s most prominent teams in the development of classic-style games, with retro aesthetics, turn-based, etc. Everything

Like Famitsu, the Japanese media 4Gamer usually contacts different developers at the end of the year to address your future plans for the next few months, and this time it was Tomoya Asano and Masashi Takahashi, producers of Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default and Triangle Strategic. 2022 may be the most important year in the team’s history, says Asano (via Twinfinite).

Apart from planning the launch of Triangle Strategy and celebrating Bravely Default’s tenth anniversary, it is the year in which the team prepares other announcements and launches for 2022, Takahashi confirmed, although without revealing more details about it. It has also not been specified if it is about projects for consoles or for mobile devices, if they will be proposed f2p or paid, etc. We will have to wait to find out what these projects could be about.

Undoubtedly, looking at the trajectory of this team, it is to be excited at least if it is fan of classic JRPGs with retro aesthetics, a niche Square Enix refuses to abandon. The other side of the coin to the big AAA productions and cinematographic aspect that the Japanese company prepares for new generation consoles and PCs, such as Forspoken or Final Fantasy XVI, which would have been delayed for a few months. We will see with what surprises the Japanese company the most for 2022.

