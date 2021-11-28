A group of fans has completed their nearly two-year work, reverse engineering to decompile the code for Nintendo 64’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The project is named Zelda Reverse Engineering Team (ZRET) and his work opens the doors for the realization of mods, hacks and ports of the game for other platforms such as PC.

In August of this year the team of ZRET had revealed that they were making about 91% progress, so their work was nearing completion. This type of project helps to preserve video games, in addition to allowing the community to experiment with Zelda: Ocarina of Time in new ways.

Thanks to the work of ZRET, the possibility of seeing a port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for PC is great, because another similar project did the same with Super Mario 64 in 2019. Not only that, thanks to this project it will be possible to work on the creation of hacks, in addition to making it possible to discover new bugs that could even help speedrunners.

Contrary to what you might think, ZRET is not doing anything illegal with its work, as it does not use leaked source code and instead recreated the Nintendo 64 game from 0 with modern programming languages. In addition, the possible port would not be developed by this same team, but by another group of fans willing to take the decompiled code.

In addition to the project to decompile The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the ZRET team is performing the same task in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, but the progress in these games is only 24% and 48% respectively.