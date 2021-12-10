However, several specialists in the sector warned that the EDN lacks a precise diagnosis of the digitization services available and how many are being used, as well as specific goals that prevent measuring the achievement of the objectives that the administration would seek.

The legal resource of Observatel seeks that all the authorities involved in the elaboration of a Digital Policy “initiate as soon as possible the pending actions to materialize this constitutional mandate and, in this way, effectively guarantee the human right of access to ICTs and connectivity ”.

“The omission incurred by the responsible authorities […] It hurts the exercise of other human rights that are enabled by ICT, such as equality, access to education, work and health, among others. This situation mainly affects the most vulnerable sectors of the population ”, details the amparo.

Observatel notes that the lack of a digital policy encourages the authorities to make decisions that keep the population away from digitization, such as the establishment of high prices for radio spectrum, which hinder the development of telecommunications infrastructure, or the National Register of Users of Mobile Telephony.

According to ENDUTIH, 78.3% of the urban population is an Internet user, while in rural areas the population with access to connectivity is 50.4%.