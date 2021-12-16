The popular Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” will again have a collaboration with Garena Free Fire, which includes many surprises. This time we can enjoy events, rewards and items; So in this section of our complete Free Fire guide we will tell you all the details about these objects.

All the objects of the new collaboration of Free Fire and the House of Paper

First of all you should know that this collaboration includes some objects that will be available totally free, while others you will have to buy them with diamonds; so try to get enough diamonds so you don’t lose any items. You should also bear in mind that most articles are related to the Casa de Papel series.

Now, among the objects of this collaboration we get with two tokesn, which one of them is free and the other you must pay with diamonds; we also get a skin of the paper house vehicle which has excellent animation, along with an orange hue.

Another of the objects obtainable in this collaboration is the Loot e Vazar insignia, which of course is related to the Casa de Papel series. Likewise, it is possible to get us with a backpack that is allusive to collaboration, overflows money and also has an average size; while, on the other hand, we also get another backpack a little more exaggerated than the previous one, but with a nice safe design (it is available for free).

On the other hand, we get with a box of lud with gold bars that as much as possible it is free; and without forgetting that this collaboration also includes banners and logos totally free. However, that is not all, since it also comes a new weapon, a parachute, a skateboard and two emotes.

This is just one of the most outstanding things, however, we can get other no less important objects.

