Disney Plus revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and it looks like the series won’t let us down. Look at the photos Here!

Finally, we have more news about the next series of Star wars for Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a video that was supposedly leaked and that is actually going to appear in the Disney Day of November 12, we can see Ewan McGregor already Deborah Chow, series director, commenting on the experience of working on it.

But the most interesting thing about the video is the concept art that was released. Some drawings showed stormtroopers, a Inquisitor and many other glimpses of Obi-Wan. Although the image that we were all waiting for came: the fight between Obi-Wan and Darth vader. Although these characters fight in Star Wars IV, It is known that before this fight there was one that took place between the third movie and the fourth. And it seems that we will see it in the series of Obi-Wan.

The series will tell us everything that happened between Revenge of the Sith and A new hope before Obi-Wan appear before Luke Skywalker to become your Teacher. But Mcgregor He is not the only actor who will return for the series. We will have again Joel edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Owen and Beru Lars. And the most anticipated return of fans since the series was announced is that of Hayden Christensen What Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader.

The production of Obi-Wan Kenobi it was not as stable as expected. At the beginning of 2020, the series stopped its production because the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen kennedy, he did not like the scripts that were presented to him. Although Mcgregor came out to say that this was not the case, that production had only been delayed a bit, months after this rumor it was revealed that Joby harold was chosen to help with the scripts to Chow.

And what the fans look forward to the most is to see Mcgregor again as the character, since the actor many times expressed that Obi-Wan He is one of the characters he most enjoyed playing and who is very excited to get back into the shoes of the Jedi Master. We will likely have more news from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other series more, in the event Disney day what will he be 12 and you only need to have an account Disney Plus to be able to discover the new content.

