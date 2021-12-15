LaSalud.mx .-Within the framework of World Day for the Fight against HIV-AIDS, the event of delivery of a Mobile Unit to the State Council for the Prevention and Control of AIDS (COESIDA) and the Outpatient Center for the Prevention and Care of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (CAPASITS) of Oaxaca by the BAI Foundation , with the support of GSK / ViiV Healthcare. The ceremony was chaired by Dr. Gabriela from the Velásquez Rosas Refuge, General Director of COESIDA-CAPASITS and State Head of the HIV-AIDS Program.

The general director of GSK Mexico also participated, Jorge Arevalo, the doctor Siegfried Rangel, medical director of GSK Mexico, doctor Carlos Antonio Cabrera May, executive director of the BAI Foundation and representatives of Mexico Aids Healthcare Foundation. (AHF Mexico).

The Mobile Unit aims to carry out detection tests, provide follow-up and deliver medicines to people living with HIV. The unit will allow the distance from health centers and long journeys of up to 16 hours, not to be a limitation for people to access this care without affecting their economy. According to local health authorities, this mobile unit is in addition to the existing one, which is currently saturated. Therefore, it is intended to reach a greater number of people who require medical attention and access to antiretroviral treatments.

It will have a support doctor from the Aids Healthcare Foundation México (AHF) and staff from the COESIDA-CAPASITS of Oaxaca, beginning its activities the second week of January 2022. The tours of the new Unit will be carried out monthly, according to routes that establishes COESIDA-CAPASITS of Oaxaca.

Against this background, GSK / ViiV Healthcare, with an investment of more than one million pesos, deliver a Mobile Unit to the BAI Foundation for the COESIDA-CAPASITS of Oaxaca, as part of one of the social responsibility actions they have with the Mexican population in the fight against HIV-AIDS and is part of the company’s mission to “Leave no one living with HIV behind”.

The doctor Siegfried Rangel, GSK Medical Director, pointed out that “In order to further reduce HIV cases, it is essential to start with the prevention, detection and timely care of the disease in the entire population, since no sector of society is exempt from being infected. For this reason, with this initiative we want to offer care and adherence to treatment to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV-AIDS.“.

Thanks to medical advances, HIV-AIDS went from being considered fatal to a chronic disease, which under treatment allows maintaining an optimal quality of life. “It is important to continue with the elimination of barriers to disinformation about the virus, promote a culture of prevention and the exercise of responsible and shared sexuality between men and women.”, Concluded the medical director of GSK Mexico, during the delivery of the Unit.

Oaxaca ranks ninth nationally for the total number of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, according to the Panorama of the Epidemiological Surveillance System for HIV-AIDS issued by the Oaxaca Health Services, with a total of 6 thousand 571 cases of AIDS and two thousand 689 people infected with HIV. The areas with the highest prevalence are the health jurisdiction of Valles Centrales followed by the Isthmus, Costa and Tuxtepec, the highest index is reflected in the heterosexual group with 49.5% of all infections, from which the most affected sex is the male with 78.7%.

DZ