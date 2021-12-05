Oaxaca adds seven deaths from COVID-19 in one day

Narrative | Sunday, December 5, 2021
According to the latest official data, in Oaxaca the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.03% after reporting 25 new cases to this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 83,350 people.
Of all confirmed cases, currently 77,739 they are still active this Sunday. Nevertheless, the number of people who have died as a consequence of the disease is of 5,611, after confirming the death of seven people this Sunday, according to the latest data received.
According to the latest data, Mexico continue with 1,334,711 active cases of COVID-19 after confirmation 2,841 new positives this Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 3,900,293, with 2,270,427 recovered and 295,155 deceased.
Most affected places in the country
The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the advance of the coronavirus are:
