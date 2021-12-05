Oaxaca adds seven deaths from COVID-19 in one day

Narrative | Sunday, December 5, 2021

According to the latest official data, in Oaxaca the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.03% after reporting 25 new cases to this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 83,350 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 77,739 they are still active this Sunday. Nevertheless, the number of people who have died as a consequence of the disease is of 5,611, after confirming the death of seven people this Sunday, according to the latest data received.

Coronavirus in Mexico: 251 more deaths in the last day, 295,155 in total

According to the latest data, Mexico continue with 1,334,711 active cases of COVID-19 after confirmation 2,841 new positives this Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 3,900,293, with 2,270,427 recovered and 295,155 deceased.

Most affected places in the country

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the advance of the coronavirus are:

Mexico City, with 986,491 infections (+410 new confirmed cases) and 40,187 deceased persons, the region with the highest figures in the country at the moment.

Mexico state, with 379,583 contagions (+106 new positives) and 44,426 deaths.

New Lion, with 207,379 infections (+95 new cases) and 13,554 deceased.