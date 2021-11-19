Today’s morning, November 18, Oasis Foundation, the organization in charge of the decentralized network Oasis, announced through its social networks that it was associated with Brand Protocol, a scalable and decentralized Oracle solution in order to further the mission of taking the mass adoption of open finance beyond merchants and early adopters, through the power to provide many possibilities by giving life to a rich ecosystem of decentralized applications that they plan to develop In the net.

From the Oasis Foundation they indicated that They chose the Oracle of Band solution as they have an ambitious plan to support many decentralized applications, and will do so starting with Emerald, Oasis Network’s official EVM-compatible ParaTime, dedicated to DeFi, NFT, and the metaverse. Resulting in these, opportune conditions to use and take advantage of Band’s standard dataset infrastructure, which through it will give the ecosystem access to more than 230 price sources, the largest collections of data sources in the industry to equip to developers and to build fundamental layers of DeFi applications, such as decentralized exchanges and lending protocols.

Notably, loan protocols rely on oracle data to perform basic functions such as loan collateral evaluation and settlement.Therefore, after that, other DeFi applications in derivative products will be able to take advantage of the existing loan ecosystem to provide new value offers to users, they said from the Oasis Foundation.

For its part, Ekin Tuna, Head of Business Development of the Oasis Foundation, indicated the following:

“The end of 2021 is just the beginning of the DeFi and NFT ecosystem for Oasis. We expect that in the first quarter of 2022 we will have a significantly growing protocol ecosystem that is secured through our grants and acceleration programs. We are very pleased to be able to offer the Band Protocol data feed to all of these protocols. ”

Review of the associates

Oasis Network a third generation blockchain, also known as the OASIS network, is a decentralized network with privacy and active data protection, around the development of an economy of data tokenization, It is also a network that has two layers, the ‘consensus layer’, which refers to the main layer and the ‘ParaTime’ layer, which is the development layer and is responsible for hosting many parallel execution times that represent each one a replicated data and application computing environment with shared state, that is, complex workloads processed in a ‘Paratime’ do not slow down the transactions of another, since they are carried out independently while maintaining the same ledger central in the consensus layer.

As to Band Protocol, is a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts, thus enabling smart contract applications such as DeFi, prediction markets, and games to be on-chain without relying on the single point of failure of a centralized oracle. Basically, an alternative to Chainlink, of which the Oasis Foundation also already has a partnership made for more than a year.

Band Protocol will work closely with Oasis to help nurture the ecosystem, with an expected launch on a testnet in late November and on the mainnet early next year.

