Last October, the CNMC finally announced that it was increasing from 66 to 696 the municipalities belonging to the Competitive Zone, that is, those where Telefónica can configure your commercial offer without restrictions and it is not required to make its own fiber network available to its competitors.

The great beneficiary of this measure was, without a doubt, O2, which, in addition to launching a new, cheaper rate, eliminated the temporary nature of some promotions for all customers who went to the Free or Competitive Zone. But what about Regulated Zone users? That they are losing or are going to lose those provisional improvements subject to regulation, such as the one that doubled the gigs of the simplest rate.

End of 10GB promotion: back to 5GB

In the 630 new municipalities that have become part of the Competitive Zone, O2 has extended all its rates, thus eliminating the restriction that made improvements and some of its plans subject to geographic and regulatory availability (He has even promised to compensate them for what they have overpaid during this time).

That means that customers residing in the 696 municipalities free of regulation in fiber services they can now enjoy the entire O2 rate catalog. These almost 700 municipalities meet 70% of the population of our country, but there are still 30% of Spaniards who reside in the Regulated Zone. This area comprises a total of 7,453 municipalities where rates must be supervised by the CNMC and, therefore, O2 cannot offer the same conditions as in the rest of Spain.

This “cut” of gigabytes only affects O2 clients residing in the municipalities of the Regulated Zone, which currently brings together 30% of the Spanish population

The consequence of this is that the operator has been forced not to renew the promotion for which, last January, it increased the gigs included in its simplest rate from 5 to 10 GB. This measure was final for customers residing in the Competitive Zone, but it was only valid for a period of nine months in the case of the Regulated Zone.

The operator himself promised inform affected customers In the event that you could not make this improvement final and that is precisely what you are doing already through an email that Broadband has published and that they have confirmed to us from Telefónica:

“Our goal was never to have to, but we must inform you of the end of the benefit period for extra gigs in your mobile rate that we added at the beginning of this year. If you remember, in January of this year we notified you by email of an improvement in the mobile line that you have associated with the Fiber, which increased the gigabytes from 5GB to 10GB without changing the price. We made this improvement for a temporary period of nine months; We also told you that we were subject to regulatory limitations which remain after the nine-month period has expired and for this reason, on November 18, the date on which the benefit period expires, the mobile line associated with your fiber You will once again have 5GB of data on the mobile line, that is, the same characteristics as when you hired it. “

That is to say, as of November 18Residents in the Regulated Zone who had contracted the most basic mobile rate from O2 will once again have 5 GB instead of the 10 they have had during the last nine months. The operator clarifies, however, that this “cut” does not affect those who have contracted an additional mobile line within the Fiber package, in which case they will keep the 10 GB as before.