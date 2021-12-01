From today Wednesday December 1st, all the O2 customers who hired the service of fiber and mobile in a regulated municipality, and which now becomes free, will receive several improvements depending on the rate they have and the time they have been with the contracted rate.

On October 15, the CNMC updated the list of competitive municipalities in Spain. These municipalities are considered competitive if Telefónica has a market share of less than 50%, and there are at least three NGA network providers with a minimum coverage of 20%. After five and a half years after the first update, the list of municipalities that met these conditions went from 66 to 696, going from 35 to 70% of the Spanish population.

O2 returns money with the rate of 600 Mbps and 60 GB

Thus, in those municipalities, Movistar and O2 they are not required to offer regulated prices and replicable offers by other operators, so they can offer users better conditions. That is what will happen with those who have contracted the 600 Mbps fiber rate with 60 GB mobile line for 50 euros per month, which will now pay 45 euros per month if they live in an unregulated area. In the case of living in a regulated area, the price will continue to be 50 euros per month. The 5 euro discount It is done because, when users hired that rate, the price in the free zone was 45 euros per month, although with conditions for this O2 rate that are not as good as those offered by that rate now.