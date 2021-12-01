O2 has been announcing in recent weeks money refunds and price reductions to its users depending on the rate they have and where they have it contracted. In other rates, however, it has had to change conditions and offer for example half gigs. Despite this, today those who have the most complete rate in the company are in luck.
From today Wednesday December 1st, all the O2 customers who hired the service of fiber and mobile in a regulated municipality, and which now becomes free, will receive several improvements depending on the rate they have and the time they have been with the contracted rate.
On October 15, the CNMC updated the list of competitive municipalities in Spain. These municipalities are considered competitive if Telefónica has a market share of less than 50%, and there are at least three NGA network providers with a minimum coverage of 20%. After five and a half years after the first update, the list of municipalities that met these conditions went from 66 to 696, going from 35 to 70% of the Spanish population.
O2 returns money with the rate of 600 Mbps and 60 GB
Thus, in those municipalities, Movistar and O2 they are not required to offer regulated prices and replicable offers by other operators, so they can offer users better conditions. That is what will happen with those who have contracted the 600 Mbps fiber rate with 60 GB mobile line for 50 euros per month, which will now pay 45 euros per month if they live in an unregulated area. In the case of living in a regulated area, the price will continue to be 50 euros per month. The 5 euro discount It is done because, when users hired that rate, the price in the free zone was 45 euros per month, although with conditions for this O2 rate that are not as good as those offered by that rate now.
Second, another improvement that the operator will begin to apply from this month is the discount of 20 euros per month in the rate to the balance that users who have been with the contracted rate have accumulated by paying 50 euros per month while Its municipality was within the regulated ones, where these users paid 58 euros while the others paid 45 euros if they contracted the rate before March 25, 2019.
In this way, if, for example, you have contracted the 600 Mbps and 60 GB rate since January of this year, the December invoice will be paid 45 euros, but what with the 20 euro discount will stay in 25 euros as final price. This discount will be applied to subsequent invoices until the return of the overpaid amounts reaches zero.