Nyck de Vries has repeatedly knocked on the doors of Formula 1, especially in the last two seasons. With the support of Mercedes, the Dutch driver has come very close to making his place on the Formula 1 grid. However, by H or by B there has always been a factor that has ended up ruining your optionsThe latest example being his frustrated bid to fill one of the Williams F1 seats. Despite having the Formula 2 title, Nyck has not found his way to compete in the queen class, which has forced him to ‘deviate’ to Formula E, hand in hand with Mercedes EQ. And the experience couldn’t have been better for Sneek’s young natural rider.

In fact, Nyck de Vries is not only the reigning Formula E champion, but it is also the first winner in the history of the event as an FIA World Championship. A milestone that no one can take away from the Mercedes EQ driver, even if that has not served to reach Formula 1. All in all, De Vries does not give up and knows that revalidating the Formula E title in Mercedes’ last year in the category could be the definitive step to compete in Formula 1. At the moment, he does not have a seat as a starting driver, but Nyck de Vries is a Mercedes reserve driver, which has earned him to pilot the star’s signature car in both the 2020 and 2021 postseason tests.

Despite the frustration that staying close to Formula 1 can generate so many times, Nyck de vries ensures that he will continue working to show that his talent is up to the demands of Formula 1. One more example of the pride of the young 26-year-old driver: «I think it is no secret that every young driver dreams of reaching Formula 1. I myself would be lying if I said that I am not pushing myself to get to Formula 1. If I didn’t I would be giving up on my dream. This year we have been close, but it has not ended being possible. Next year is a new season, we will see what happens. There are many aspects that are beyond my control, so I can only contribute with my performances on track.. For that reason, the objective is to win Formula E again».