NWH writers discuss the film's mistakes

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is far from a perfect movie. During the last few days, several people have noticed a series of errors in the story that are not explained. Fortunately, the film’s writers are aware of these drawbacks, and They have explained why the ending played out the way it did.

For those who do not remember, at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world forgets who Peter Parker is. Obviously this resulted in a series of questions from fans, who questioned the way Doctor Strange’s spell works. Thus, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, writers of the film, spoke with Variety about the outcome of this story. Here’s what Sommers had to say about the script errors:

“We think, do we do something like Back to the future where you see him disappearing from the photos? Do you still have a driver’s license or passport? It just raised more questions. We decided, let’s try to do it in the most satisfactory way and just focus on the emotion. And then if people have questions about some of those details that weren’t answered here, hopefully we’ll answer them in another movie at some point. “

As usual, this may be a case where the situation will be clarified in future MCU movies. However, this is still a problem that afflicts Spider-Man: No Way Home right now. Let’s just hope that the next film in this universe manages to offer a satisfactory solution.

In related topics, Morbius has been delayed once again. Similarly, Spider-Man: No Way Home I was going to have three post-credit scenes.

Although the errors in the script can be fixed in the future, this shows a strong problem within Marvel, where communication with future projects results in a series of inconveniences for certain films or series.

Via: Variety