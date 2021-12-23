NWH accused of reusing scenes from other movies

While the consensus is that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a great movie, this does not mean that the tape is free of any problems. With more than a week in theaters, many fans have noticed a couple of bugs. Thus, It has been pointed out that there are a couple of recycled scenes from other Spider-Man projects.

Although at the moment there is no official information to confirm these suspicions, fans have indicated that a couple of scenes that take place during the final fight of No way home, are reused. Specifically, it is noted that the moments when Sandman and The Lizard are cured, are taken entirely from Spider-man 3 Y The Amazing Spider-Man respectively.

Unlike Electro, the Green Goblin and Doc Ock, who are played by Jaime Foxx, William Dafoe and Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church and Rhy Ifans only appear momentarily as humans, since in the rest of the movie they are creatures created with GCI.

Thus, fans have pointed out that Sony and Marvel preferred to reuse scenes from past movies, instead of calling the actors to a studio to record a couple of seconds of their real bodies. Although many wait for an answer, it is very likely that this mystery will never be solved.

On related topics, Tom Holland has finally talked about working alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In the same way, here you can see the new trailer for the movie of Uncharted.

Via: CBR