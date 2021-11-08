The RTX 4000 series could be twice as powerful as current Amperes, but they would also consume twice as much. Rumors about the new generation of Nvidia have begun to come to light while the reality is that there are no graphics on the market.

All computer gamers are devastated by the current situation: there are no graphics, the processors are very expensive and the situation is only getting worse. It seems that there is no hope for the PC Master Race, and despite them from Nvidia they continue to work.

And this is logical, since despite not having semiconductors, companies must continue to innovate, since otherwise once the crisis is overcome they would be left behind in technology. And that would be death.

For this reason every few days we get rumors of what will be Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series, which comes to replace the current RTX 3000. And everything that comes is good, or almost everything.

The latest rumor comes once again from tweeter @ Greymon55, who has been actively sharing details about next-gen GPU releases from AMD and NVIDIA.

According to the leaker, Nvidia’s new architecture called Ada Lovelace, will offer twice the performance of current Ampere but they will also consume twice as much energy.

Unfortunately, this information is consistent with what we know about AMD, which is also going to double in power as well as in consumption, so we are facing a generation of growth and not refinement.

Double performance, double power consumption, can you accept it? – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) November 5, 2021

Among the few that we know is that NVIDIA will not use an MCM layout on its Ada Lovelace GPUs, so it will keep the traditional monolithic layout. These graphics cards are expected to use TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process with minor technology innovations.

Rumors speak of the number of CUDA cores that the RTX 4000 would have, reaching almost twice these in equivalent graphs, hence it is said that the power should be double … but consuming twice as much.

NVIDIA is expected to ship its RTX 3090 Ti (purportedly the first PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card) with a 450W TGP. And the Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series is speculated to have a TDP well above 500W. and even around 600 W depending on the model.

If this ends up being confirmed, we are facing very bad news for the environment, which does not need more powerful technologies, but more efficient.