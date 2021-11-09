This AI will also help gamers in search of an RTX 3080 or pharmaceutical companies to develop new routes for their next-generation drugs. This is how Nvidia’s ReOpt AI Software works.

It seems that Nvidia has had enough of the shortage of stocks (of which he is only to blame for not really covering his graphs when mining cryptocurrencies), as it has just announced a new product focused on ending the PS5 and RTX 3090 out of stock.

This software takes advantage of Nvidia’s artificial intelligence to perfect the routing of products, from factories to stores to homes, just in time for this year’s Black Friday deals, although the same comes a little late.

The brand new software Nvidia ReOpt AI combines the company’s pre-existing machine learning software with local region-specific data and algorithms to determine the most optimized route that delivery vehicles must travel.

Nvidia suggests that its new tool could be a solution for both consumers and businesses, as Manufacturers and stores can ensure that supply chains are working as well as possible and that stocks are where they need to be.

Some companies have already adopted the Nvidia system, they explain in Tech Radar, and cite as an example Domino’s Pizza, who have been using Nvidia’s AI ReOpt to deliver orders, What we do not know is whether the clients have noticed it or not.

This new software from Nvidia the only thing that makes you try solve the old problem of finding the most efficient route between several different pointsAlthough on a small scale it seems easy, in world supplies with dozens of countries involved, this issue becomes very complex.

And, curiously, the few current graphics cards are very good at solving these types of problems full of variables and last minute unforeseen events. Hopefully this software arrives in time to save Christmas, something that already seems difficult.