Many video games have a basic problem that we might think is easy to solve, but experience has told us that it is not: the coordination of facial animation with voice. Development studios put a lot of emphasis on this, especially those hyper-realistic video games, but Nvidia proposes with Audio2Face reduce technical limitations and make the process simpler.

Nvidia’s Audio2Face has a very direct name, as well as its operation: thanks to an artificial intelligence that combines facial animations with audio in real time. All of this runs on Omniverse, the platform of real time simulation from Nvidia, with facial models developed in Digital Mark 3D in an outstanding way.

The audio input is fed into a deep neural network and the output drives the 3D vertices of the character’s mesh to create real-time facial animation. We also have the option of edit various post-processing parameters to edit your character’s performance.

In fact, the most interesting thing about this is not only its future implementation in the video game world, but we can start to try ourselves this new technology. Obviously, it must be made clear that there is a certain limitation when using it, and that is that certain design and programming knowledge is needed, but the program will take care of configuring the initial settings and build the engine Tensioner RT in our system.

A technology capable of standing out and helping in the future development of video games that could even make language immersion easier thanks to the facial synchronization of audios in other languages. This technology, however, has already been released by CD Projekt RED with Cyberpunk 2077.