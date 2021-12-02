Nvidia would launch 4000 "Lovelace" video cards with 5nm process and TSCM in 2022

A rumor claims that Nvidia is working on “Lovelace” graphics cards with TSMC’s 5nm process by 2022. All the details, here!

Nvidia has new graphics cards “Lovelace”Which will be launched in 2022 with a 5nm process from TSMC, according to a report.

All about the rumored “Lovelace” video cards for 2022

The acquaintance leaker Retired Engineer affirmed through his account Twitter than the factories in Taiwan of Nvidia will produce the GPUs “Lovelace”With 5nm process and will be a “Great update” for the brand. “Nvidia’s biennial GPU refresh will come in 2022, leaning on the metaverse and gaming. After the H100, based on the Hopper architecture, using the 5nm of TSMC + CoWoS, aimed at the data center / AI, the RTX40 series of gaming GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, will also take advantage of the 5nm … of TSMC “ declared.

Rumors mention that the new graphics cards of Nvidia they could be based on the MCM chip design, that is, several chips on the same card, with a power of 18,432 CUDA cores, 24 GB of GDDR6X VVRAM and a 384-bit memory interface. Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Nvidia, so we recommend taking all rumors with great caution.

In case you are looking for a graphics card to renew the power of your PC, in this note we offer you a selection of the best video card options Nvidia both mid-range and high-end.

The work of Nvidia to enhance the video game experience is incredible: in recent months, it presented GeForce Now, a game streaming service in the clouds, to enjoy multiple titles of Steam or Epic Games Store from a low-end PC and without downloading anything, while the software of Nvidia DLSS is one of the best solutions to improve the performance of demanding video games on machines with hardware out of date or simply not achieving a good FPS rate.

