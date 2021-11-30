The 12GB RTX 2060 is a consequence of not enough chips in production for a desktop RTX 3050 (Ti), but especially due to the fact that the RTX 2060 achieves higher benchmark results than the desktop version of the RTX 3050. Ti, which has made NVIDIA make a 180º turn in its initial strategy and decide on a re-launch of the RTX 2060, up to 12 GB of VRAM memory.

Where does the existence of the 12GB RTX 2060 ? We have to bear in mind that it is a graphics card whose main GPU is manufactured under the TSMC “12 nm” process and therefore does not have to share wafers with the RTX 30 range manufactured by Samsung at 8 nm. If we add to this that most chips for the RTX 3050 (Ti) are being installed for gaming laptops and that Intel will release an Intel ARC in the entry range and AMD has its Radeon RX 6500 XT, then it is very clear what it is. the reason for the existence of this graphics card.

12GB RTX 2060 Specifications

Looking at the specs of the 12GB RTX 2060, it can be said that it is halfway between the original model and its later SUPER model. From the outset the 12 GB indicates a 192 bit bus making use of 2 GB memory chips, a step back from the SUPER version and its 256-bit bus. The bandwidth? 336 GB / s, so the speed is still 14 Gbps.

As for the GPU itself, it is the exact same as the RTX 2060 SUPER, with its 2176 ALU in FP32 within 34 SM of Turing architecture. What gives you maximum power of 8.1 TFLOPS in FP32 thanks to its Boost of 1,860 MHz, with a base speed of 1,470 MHz. Otherwise it has the RT Cores generation and Tensor Cores just like the rest of the RTX 20 range, so it supports both Ray tracing What DLSS 2.0.

So at the end of the day we are facing an RTX 2060 SUPER with the VRAM trimmed and consequently we should expect a much lower performance since the bandwidth has not grown, so this should not be much better than the current RTX 2060, which due to the mindless madness of mining is being sold at prices close to 600 euros, despite its low profitability.

A somewhat higher consumption

Despite the cut in terms of VRAM, it seems that this variant of the RTX 2060 is going to consume 185W, something surprising if we take into account the 175 W of the SUPER model. The only thing we can think of is that NVIDIA has lowered the efficiency in order to push back the miners. Is this the strategy to stop the mining boom?