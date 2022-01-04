BFGPU. This is how Nvidia has described its new graphics card, in a clear nod to the most deadly weapon in the entire Doom saga. It was during CES 2022 when the technology company showed its flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

The truth is that the company has not gone into detail when specifying What can we expect at the level of architecture or performance, although we do have some details thanks to The Verge. At the aesthetic level we find a GPU very similar to what we have seen with its closest relative, the RTX 3090.

In the case of the RTX 3090 Ti, it includes in its guts 24GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps for your VRAM and that it will increase performance by 7.7% for titles that reach 4K resolutions. In this aspect, 40 teraflops will be included, in contrast to the 36 that the RTX 3090 has. As we say, it has been more of a presentation in society than a demonstration of reality.

That moment seems to be reserved for end of the month, when Nvidia summons us for more in-depth details of what to expect from this graphics card.