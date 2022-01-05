Santa Claus has brought everything except graphics cards this Christmas. The semiconductor crisis, coupled with high demand, has made acquiring a graphics card to play games an almost impossible or very expensive task. Despite this, Nvidia announced today at CES 2022 its flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

It has the same design as the RTX 3090, which occupies three slots, but inside it has 24 GB of GDDR6 RAM at 21 Gbps speed. It’s almost a 10% increase, which will provide a slight extra performance when playing next-gen video games at 4K resolutions.

Nvidia has not detailed neither the price nor has shown comparative tables of performance of the RTX 3090 Ti. All we know is that this is even better than the company’s flagship graphics card. It remains to be seen how much improvement exists over its predecessor or the competition, with the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. Even if the most important thing is to know if you can buy one of them, because very few units are likely to be released due to manufacturing issues.

“The GPU will produce 40 teraflops in shaders, 78 teraflops for ray tracing and a whopping 320 teraflops of power in artificial intelligence algorithm calculations,” says Nvidia.

It would not be surprising if it was priced above $ 2,000 on the market.

Although less flashy, the new RTX 3050 is much more interesting. It is a new mid-range graphics that will be released for $ 250, so it can be a great alternative to the popular RTX 3060 so expensive and difficult to acquire today. This graphics is built using the new Ampere architecture, and includes ray-tracing technology and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. It should be an ideal graphic to play at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

“We want to offer more affordable options to gamers looking to upgrade their graphics cards from models like the GTX 1650 or GTX 1050,” says Matt Wuebbling, vice president of marketing for GeForce.

It will be interesting to see how it performs against the new RX 6500 XT that AMD just presented at CES 2022.

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for Laptops

For laptops, Nvidia has introduced its versions of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti that will appear in high-end notebooks this year from February thanks to computer manufacturers oriented to ‘gamers’ like Razer.

The multinational has omitted throughout the presentation to give comparisons or details on specific performance, but has promised that these graphics cards will be able to run next-generation titles at 1440p resolution at more than 100 frames per second with the RTX 3070 Ti or at more than 120 in the case of the RTX 3080 Ti.

This new generation of portable graphics has the ability to control demand on the processor to thus control its consumption and temperatures. It makes sense, because for years the bottleneck has stopped being in the CPU and almost all the weight of the calculation in video games falls on the graphics cards.

Monitors that change resolution without stretching the image

Those who play competitive video games They usually do it at low resolutions because they are used to them since the days of Counter-Strike or to maximize the performance of their equipment. However, when playing with a lower resolution than the native monitor, the image appears distorted. Nvidia wants to offer an alternative: 27 “1440p monitors that dynamically transform into 25” 1080p monitors.

As it does? It’s not magic, it just makes the edge of the monitor bigger, decreasing the surface area inside the video game, but without distorting the image. It is a creative and effective solution for those gamers who want to have a higher resolution on the desktop and continue with 1080p on their shooter preferred.

AOC, ASUS, ViewSonic and MSI are already manufacturing their versions of this new technology from Nvidia. The ASUS Rog Swift PG27AQN will have a refresh rate of 360 Hz and the others will reach 300 Hz. All of them will have a mini LED panel.