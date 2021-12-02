The leak that Nvidia suffered last September still giving a lot to talk about. Its GeForce Now service, which suffered an attack that revealed a large list of titles that have not been announced or have not been released, has been gaining more and more traction as more and more games of those leaked have been confirmed for PC. This was the case with God of War, the failed compilation of GTA Remastered Trilogy, or Alan Wake, in addition to other cases. But could it come Mario, the great Nintendo icon, to computers? Well that possibility exists.

As we have mentioned in previous cases, Sony, which had never done this before, began last year to bring exclusive games to PC, something that Xbox, within the Microsoft environment, also did previously. Regarding Nintendo, we also have a port close to PC such as Monster Hunter Rise, a game that began as exclusive to the great N. Of course, the trend of large companies fixes the PC with more weight than ever. Regarding Mario, there are two games listed in the Nvidia leak: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and Super Mario Bros Wii.

Dataminers have worked hard to find these names. In the first case, being a Ubisoft game, it wouldn’t be so far fetched Mario to reach computers, although it would be a most atypical movement. Regarding the Wii version of Super Mario Bros, it becomes even more strange that there are possibilities to play it with a keyboard, although it would be feasible due to the simplicity of its controls. Of course, rockets should not be fired yet, because it is not certain that this will happen.

It is likely that Nvidia said it to reduce the importance of the leak but, after this event, the company communicated that not all the games listed in the leak would reach PC, since many of them would have formed part of a speculative test and would have been discarded in the process, either due to compatibility or lack of agreements. Therefore, although it is still possible that at some point the arrival of Mario to the PC is confirmed, it should not be taken for granted yet. Of course, if it happens, it would be great news for PC users, but it squeaks with the policies of Nintendo, which usually guards its franchises like gold in cloth.