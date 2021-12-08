The RTX 2060 12GB has already reached this market with a shortage of GPUs. How good will this graphics card be and how does it impact the miners market? In the note we will tell you.

Nvidia launched its new graphics card, the RTX 2060 12GB, which will surely hit the market to position itself among the GTX 16-series and RTX 3060. As expected, with the launch of a new card a comparison is made between the other options on the market.

At least in its specifications, this card has similarities to the RTX 2060 Plus, although with 12 GB of VRAM. Beyond that, it will be necessary to differentiate the card in terms of mining and compatibility with video games.

Cryptocurrency mining

Regarding the mining section, we can expect this 2060 to be one of the best GPUs in terms of price and quality. Even if we compare it with the RTX 3060, we see that your hash rate is higher. This is because the 3060 is designed precisely to reduce hash.

According to reviews, the RTX 2060 12GB will be able to run up to 31.65 MH / s, which positions it ahead of the 3060, a card that only goes up to 22.17 MH / s. Perhaps this card will serve to bridge the gap between the other GPUs.

The card regarding videogames

If we analyze the performance of the GPU in terms of video games, we note that stays below 3060. However, this is not to say that it is a poor card, as the Ampere architecture makes it sufficient for PC gamers who are not looking for a monster.

However, due to the shortage of graphics cards, it is not yet known if the price-quality ratio will be adequate for the 2060. If we take it only as a section for cryptocurrency mining, it is surely worth it.

The RTX 2060 12GB card works with the same architecture Turing than the previous ones. At the moment, it only remains to wait to see how the card works and dream that its price is not exorbitant.

Share it with whoever you want