Really, when you think of a laptop, what you see is being able to be mobile and thus do things anywhere; However, we cannot forget another important point, and that is that practically all laptops have video outputs (generally HDMI), so those who want to have a more desktop experience (or even connect the laptop to the TV and enjoy games with a power much higher than that offered by consoles), will find in these modern laptops the perfect solution.

In this way, you will only have to connect your laptop to the power, connect an HDMI to the TV of the town, the screen of the hotel where you are staying or that magnificent TV that you just bought for the living room, and you will already have a powerful games system , able to give you the best gaming experience in triple A titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or Battlefield 2042.

The best gaming-oriented technologies, only with NVIDIA

There are fans of one brand and another, but being objective, the best gaming technologies on the market right now are only offered by NVIDIA. For instance:

Ray tracing – Real-time ray tracing brings games to a never-before-seen realism. Thanks to the second generation of GeForce RTX chips, any laptop equipped with the 30 Series is able to offer this technology in titles such as Minecraft, Control, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Cyberpunk 2077 and a very long list of compatible games.

Beyond gaming-oriented technologies, NVIDIA also offers some technologies in its GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs that optimize computer hardware:

Whispermode2.0: Thanks to intelligent management of the laptop’s fans, the noise level is optimized according to the workload so that the noise level is always as low as possible in each scenario, something that lovers of silence will appreciate greatly.

Buy your NVIDIA laptop during Black Friday

Next, we are going to talk about some of the best offers that you can find in different stores during this Black Friday, and through which you can get a laptop with NVIDIA graphics at a much lower price than usual.

ASUS TUF F15 with GeForce RTX 3050

This gaming laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD, as well as a 4GB RTX 3050 boosting a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, with IPS matrix and 144 Hz refresh rate.

MSI GL66 with GeForce RTX 3060

This laptop stands out for its dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, but also for its Intel Core i7-11800H processor, its 16 GB of RAM and its 1 TB SSD. The equipment has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Acer Predator Triton 300 with GeForce RTX 3060

We are facing a laptop that also mounts an NVIDIA RTX 3060, in this case with an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD and all in a compact format with a 14-inch screen Full HD with 144 Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte G5 with GeForce RTX 3060

This laptop also has a dedicated RTX 3060, accompanied by an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 144 Hz.

MSI Katana GF55 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

This computer also has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, but in this case it equips a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a SSD of 512 GB.

ASUS ROG G713 with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

This high-end laptop from ASUS is larger, with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen with 144 Hz. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD and a dedicated RTX 3050 Ti graphics. from NVIDIA.

Lenovo Legion 5 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

This Lenovo laptop mounts a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD, along with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144 Hz of refresh rate.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 with GeForce RTX 3070

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, unlike the others. The screen is also different, which is 15.6 inches Full HD but its refresh rate is 240 Hz.

Extra: NVIDIA Shield TV

It is not a laptop, but it is also worth noting that the NVIDIA Shield TV is also on sale during Black Friday, as its price drops from the usual € 159.99 to € 124.