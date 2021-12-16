Can you imagine having a computer whose design is inspired by The Matrix Resurrections? The new feature film by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss is one of the most anticipated of the year, and Nvidia took the opportunity to get on the train of the hype. The technology giant, as part of the promotional campaign for the film, presented a collection of computers that, at least in its lookThey are quite far from what we are used to.

It is worth mentioning that Nvidia was not alone in the creation of these computers, as several creatives were involved in the initiative. Artist Stefan Ulrich, together with boutique computer maker Digital Storm, created the Backup Operator, a computer that is distinguished by having multiple screens and keyboards. Does it look familiar to you? Surely in The Matrix Resurrections we will see that again setup so characteristic of the franchise.

Inside, the Digital Storm Backup Operator boasts a Ryzen 9 5950X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and a 4TB hard drive. Basically it is a monster for the most demanding. You can see it below:

They also presented the NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, which was the responsibility of Dave Cathey. Its design, somewhat more attached to “normality”, is inspired by the Nebuchadnezzar, the iconic ship led by Morpheus. It has details of the sentries and the cabinet displays the logo of The Matrix Resurrections. It integrates an AMD Ryzen 5800X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB M.2 SSD.

To finish we have The Breacher, created by modder Staszek “Tips” Wiertelak. Noted because at the top it has the head of a sentinel “hacked”. Its cabinet will remind you of an old transmission terminal. Its internal hardware is made up of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, 32 GB of RAM and 2TB M.2 SSD.

Believe it or not, Nvidia will give away the three computers; the problem is that you must reside in the United States to participate. If so, you can visit the following link and follow the instructions. The rest of us will have to settle for seeing The Matrix Resurrections from next December 22th in theaters or on HBO Max.