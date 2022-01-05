Although today getting a graphics card from the NVIDIA 3000 family is still an impossible task due to scarcity and speculation, the company is already thinking about its next step, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Is upgraded version of current RTX 3090 it will be the bridge between the current and the new generation of graphics cards, the 4000 series that aspires to match the leap from Maxwell to Pascal architecture. We will not have to wait long to know more details of this graphic, the first image and the specifications of the RTCX 3090Ti have already been leaked.

NVIDIA’s new RTX 3090 Ti would use the full GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores and, unlike the base model, would feature 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X RAM (via Videocardz). It would be able to handle a theoretical bandwidth of up to 1 TB / s via a 384-bit memory bus. In comparison, it would be 7.7% faster than current RTX 3090.

In terms of aesthetics, this RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is virtually identical to the base model and its three-slot design. It will have a 16-pin power connector with a power of up to 450 Walthough according to these reports, some personalized versions could reach up to 1,000 W.

According to the first estimates, this RTX 3090 Ti would be around 40 TFlops of gross power thanks to a base clock speed of 1,560 MHz and a boost of 1,860 MHZ. If confirmed, it is 12% and 10% faster than the RTX 3090, respectively.

For the moment There is not specific launch date or estimated price for this new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, doubts that are expected to be revealed from tomorrow during the celebration of the CES 2022.