Here’s everything you need to know about DLSS, an exclusive Nvidia RTX feature to improve gaming performance.

The cards Nvidia RTX series 20 from now on they incorporate a technology capable of helping you increase the FPS in video games without changes in the hardware: in this note we tell you everything you need to know about DLSS.

What is and how does DLSS work?

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is an image scaling technique unique to graphics cards Nvidia that manages to increase the FPS and improve performance in video games: by operating with a lower resolution than that shown on the screen, the Pc uses fewer resources and can run the game better without sacrificing hardware.

DLSS Types: Quality, Balanced, Performance, and Ultra Performance

The modes available to use DLSS are quality (keeps the best possible images with increased FPS), balanced (a balance between image quality and performance improvement), performance (sacrifices visuals to increase the frame rate) and ultra performance (The quality of the graphics is reduced to the maximum to get all the possible FPS).

Requirements for using DLSS and compatible video games

DLSS is an exclusive feature of boards Nvidia, but it is not available in all, but only in those that have cores Tensor, that is, those of series 20 onwards. Next, we detail what are the graphics cards Nvidia DLSS compliant:

NVIDIA RTX 2060

NVIDIA RTX 2070

NVIDIA RTX 2080

NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER

NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER

NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 3060

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 3070

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 3080

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 3090

The same thing happens with video games. It would be great to have DLSS support on all titles available on the market, but sadly not. The current catalog includes several renowned games and everything seems to indicate that Nvidia it will increase it more and more with the passage of time.

We remind you that some titles need to activate ray tracing to enable DLSS, because it is a function designed to increase FPS when trying to access it. ray tracing. Here are all DLSS compatible video games:

Alan Wake Remastered

Amid evil

Anthem

Aron´s Adventure

Back 4 Blood

Baldur´s Gate III

Battlefield v

Bright Memory

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry

Chenobylite

Control

CRSED: FOAD

Crysis remastered

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Deaht Stranding

Deliver Us the Moon

Doom Eternal

Edge of Eternity

Enlisted

Everspace 2

Exit From

F1 2020

F1 2021

The Fabled Woods

Final Fantasy XV

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Iron Conflict

Into the Radius VR

Lego Builder´s Journey

Marvel’s Avengers

MechWarrior5: Mercenaries

The Medium

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Enhaced Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Moonlight blade

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Myst

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Nioh

No Man’s Sky

The Orville- Interactive Fan Experience

Outpost Zero

Outriders

The Persistence Enhanced

Pumpkin Jack

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redout: Space Assault

The Ascent

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rust

Scavengers

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Supraland

Tom Clancy´s Raimbow Six Siege

War thunder

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wrench

