Here’s everything you need to know about DLSS, an exclusive Nvidia RTX feature to improve gaming performance.
The cards Nvidia RTX series 20 from now on they incorporate a technology capable of helping you increase the FPS in video games without changes in the hardware: in this note we tell you everything you need to know about DLSS.
What is and how does DLSS work?
Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is an image scaling technique unique to graphics cards Nvidia that manages to increase the FPS and improve performance in video games: by operating with a lower resolution than that shown on the screen, the Pc uses fewer resources and can run the game better without sacrificing hardware.
DLSS Types: Quality, Balanced, Performance, and Ultra Performance
The modes available to use DLSS are quality (keeps the best possible images with increased FPS), balanced (a balance between image quality and performance improvement), performance (sacrifices visuals to increase the frame rate) and ultra performance (The quality of the graphics is reduced to the maximum to get all the possible FPS).
Requirements for using DLSS and compatible video games
DLSS is an exclusive feature of boards Nvidia, but it is not available in all, but only in those that have cores Tensor, that is, those of series 20 onwards. Next, we detail what are the graphics cards Nvidia DLSS compliant:
- NVIDIA RTX 2060
- NVIDIA RTX 2070
- NVIDIA RTX 2080
- NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER
- NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER
- NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER
- NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti
- NVIDIA RTX 3060
- NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti
- NVIDIA RTX 3070
- NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti
- NVIDIA RTX 3080
- NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti
- NVIDIA RTX 3090
The same thing happens with video games. It would be great to have DLSS support on all titles available on the market, but sadly not. The current catalog includes several renowned games and everything seems to indicate that Nvidia it will increase it more and more with the passage of time.
We remind you that some titles need to activate ray tracing to enable DLSS, because it is a function designed to increase FPS when trying to access it. ray tracing. Here are all DLSS compatible video games:
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Amid evil
- Anthem
- Aron´s Adventure
- Back 4 Blood
- Baldur´s Gate III
- Battlefield v
- Bright Memory
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Chivalry
- Chenobylite
- Control
- CRSED: FOAD
- Crysis remastered
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Deaht Stranding
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Doom Eternal
- Edge of Eternity
- Enlisted
- Everspace 2
- Exit From
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- The Fabled Woods
- Final Fantasy XV
- FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch
- Fortnite
- Ghostrunner
- Iron Conflict
- Into the Radius VR
- Lego Builder´s Journey
- Marvel’s Avengers
- MechWarrior5: Mercenaries
- The Medium
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Enhaced Edition
- Minecraft Bedrock Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Moonlight blade
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Myst
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Nioh
- No Man’s Sky
- The Orville- Interactive Fan Experience
- Outpost Zero
- Outriders
- The Persistence Enhanced
- Pumpkin Jack
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redout: Space Assault
- The Ascent
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rust
- Scavengers
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Supraland
- Tom Clancy´s Raimbow Six Siege
- War thunder
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wrench