Proton is based on Wine, it is an application that converts system calls for Windows to others that Linux can understand and perform the same function, in this case the interpreter transforms DirectX API calls into calls for Vulkan APIs or OpenGL that can understand the graphics driver under Linux. This process requires additional power in the CPU that can make us lose performance, luckily with the DLSS for Proton we can gain back the lost power.

NVIDIA DLSS on Proton

Through a collaboration between NVIDIA and Valve it has been achieved that by running various games on Steam OS. or any GNU / Linux distribution, you can make use of the super-resolution algorithms through deep learning that Jensen Huang’s company called Deep Learning Super Sampling, which increase the frame rate of games to a resolution by generating each frame at a lower resolution and then creating a copy at an output resolution with more pixels.