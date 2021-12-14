In the midst of the semiconductor crisis, NVIDIA had planned to launch three new graphics cards by the end of the year and the beginning of the next one. Now we have known that several delays are coming.

NVIDIA’s plans to launch new graphics cards at the end of this year and early next year could be disrupted according to the latest information that has come to light.

As you know, for days it was rumored that NVIDIA had the RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 Ti with more VRAM (16 GB specifically) ready to see the light at the end of the year and during CES 2022.

But this could have been ruined according to a well-known leaker, or at least part of the announcements that they had prepared from NVIDIA, since the highly anticipated 16GB RTX 3070 Ti might have been delayed.

The informations that we had so far said that this graph would be presented on December 17, to go on sale three weeks later (on January 11, exactly).

And now the new sources assure that, at the earliest, the 16GB 3070 Ti wouldn’t hit the market until February 2022. And since it is a considerable delay, it is most likely due to a shortage of components.

NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 Ti, however, would still be confirmed to ship in late January and be unveiled at CES 2022.Since it is the highest range of the company, its components are the least demanded and the shortest run.

All of this would have made NVIDIA yes has managed to secure a run, albeit short, of its most premium graphics card yet. It is the only explanation for that, even in the midst of the semiconductor crisis, have been able to power a GPU without falling behind schedule.

And, if you have been attentive, you will have noticed that About the RTX 3050 we have not said anything, and this is not because we have forgottenBut because the leaker has not said anything about this model, which makes us suspect that this model could also be delayed.

Hopefully we are wrong, although by much announcement and launch something tells us that gamers will not have access to these new GPUs as long as miners continue to make money with them.