The monopoly managed by AMD and NVIDIA in the graphics section may come to an end if Intel manages to hit the table that we have been waiting for so long. The good news is that there are only a few months to find out.

All gamers are looking forward to a new player entering the GPU sector, since after many years NVIDIA has taken most of the cake, while AMD only manages to compete in the mid-range.

This has made in the last decade we have had to settle for NVIDIA solutions, which he has made and undone in a sector that makes billions of dollars of profit a year.

Now, with the emergence of the miners and the mining crisis, a new character has appeared in the film. It’s called Intel, a company known for making processors, and its product has been dubbed Intel Arc.

But, as you can see in the video that we have just left you on these lines, today we are not going to talk about Intel Arc graphics because they are already well known. But today we are talking about the fact that we finally have an official release date.

Yesterday, during The Game Awards, the North American company announced that its new line of graphics cards had already received the go-ahead and that, sooner than we could wait, we would have it among us.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the new generation.

The date that Intel gave to release its Intel Arc is not very specific but it does give us an idea: Intel Arc will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. It is true that this is a three-month hairpin, but we already know that we will see it in January, February or March.

We have speculated a lot with the power of these GPUs, with the price and with the ambitions of the same, but what is clear is that until Intel does not want to, we will not know anything for sure. Luckily there is very little left to see them in action.