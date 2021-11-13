Hasn’t it happened to you that you unexpectedly want to eat sweet or have a hunger attack that asks you to devour the bag of chips or rob the fridge? Maybe you start eating and eating and you can’t stop until you feel full? The experts consulted agree: you feel anxiety that leads to emotional hunger.

The anxiety It is defined as an innate response of our body as a defense mechanism to put us on alert against different stimuli: feeling nervous, that you are in constant danger, panic, increased heart rate, rapid breathing … This is explained by nutritionist Nathalia Farias Murillo, who assures that the aforementioned could alter your eating behavior.

Due to the moment that we are living, Farias Murillo acknowledge that we have all been through moments of anxiety, either due to work stress, student stress, family problems and the constant concern about infecting ourselves (or infecting our loved ones). “This anxiety is usually accompanied by caloric and unhealthy foods,” says the expert.

Main symptoms of emotional hunger





“Emotional hunger tries to satisfy with food, needs related to people or situations, with needs for self-care, growth and development. And the thing is that for each hunger we have a type of food “, explains Eva Fontcuberta, therapist and coach, who invites us to discover what is understood by emotional hunger in order to detect it (and differentiate it) from physiological hunger.

The psychiatrist at the University of Chile, Katherine San Juan Brinck, explains to us what are the main symptoms of emotional hunger:

Eating to relieve stress or bad feelings

Eat as a celebration

Eat as a reward

Not being able to control the urge to eat

Sudden hunger in a difficult situation

Eating without being physically hungry

Willingness to eat specific foods

Time to eat may be faster than usual

Feeling of guilt or regret after eating

Emotional hunger vs physiological hunger





“Physiological hunger is felt gradually. Maybe it starts with a little discomfort in the stomach, as if it were shrinking, an uncomfortable sensation in the head. Or maybe you no longer remember how it feels? If so, you can that you have been having, for a long time, a emotional food intake“, explains the therapist Eva Fontcuberta.

Holds this kind of hunger can wait and is less whimsical. When there is real hunger, an apple is a good option because being satisfied is enough. That is, there is satiety awareness and does not generate negative feelings. “You can stop once you are satisfied and you don’t feel hungry after half an hour,” he adds.

The emotional hunger, Conversely, it’s sudden and urgent; It comes as an impulse so you have to act instantly. It is capricious (desire for specific foods such as a hamburger, chocolate, sweets … perhaps because of the memory that when I felt in one way or another they helped me calm down).

And he tells us that here we are not aware of our satiety: “Even if I am full, I can continue eating until I feel bad physically and psychologically. I even get hungry after having eaten,” he says. In short, and as a consequence, it ensures that emotional hunger causes negative feelings. “In the end, I feel shame, guilt, regret, I promise not to do it again, I find it difficult to talk about it, I hide, I hide …”, he guarantees.

How to control it





The fear of losing control of our eating, of overeating at a party, getting together with our friends and having a forbidden food It is what generates the well-known food anxiety. “Of course it can be controlled,” says Antonela Aguilera, a nutrition graduate. To do this, he explains that we must begin to perceive which are the moments that generate the most anxiety.

“It is ideal to do it in conjunction with a professional to help us control the feeling and not the other way around. “As a nutritionist, he proposes to give meal plans that are according to the tastes of each one and be flexible, not prohibit, not demonize foods, generate empathy with the patient, listen to him and understand him. “It is an ant job, but not impossible”, he assures.

Farias Murillo, for his part, encourages us to follow the following guidelines:

To conclude, Fontcuberta argues that each person has special circumstances and unique that need an individualized process. And at the same time, we all need to manage our emotions well, have a vital purpose and being nourished, inside and out, with food on the plate and relational food, feel loved, important and healthy at all levels.

Images | Pexels