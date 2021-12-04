NunTok and Douyin: This is the TikTok of religions

The short religious videos have been viralized by #NunTok and in Douyin, we tell you about the “TikTok of religions”, the accounts, the hashtags and the most popular religious content.

On TikTok the contents go viral more easily than on other platforms. #NunTok is one of the popular genres of videos on TikTok because it includes convent jokes, memes and challenges. And since 2020 the #NunTok has been breaking it on the net.

The stars of the NunTok genre are a group of Dutch Catholic nuns who have already accumulated more than 200 thousand followers on their account @carmeldcj. The mastermind behind the viral content is Sister Hannah, who before joining TikTok, also managed the accounts of Instagram and Facebook of the convent.

Douyin and the Buddhist Monk

Recently, a group of Buddhist monks in China joined cyberspace and went viral on the Chinese platform for short videos called Douyin, surpassing other celebrities in the country in followers.

As you know, TikTok is an application of Chinese origin and its parent company is ByteDance. In September 2016, ByteDance launched what we all know today as TikTok. But, at first the app was called Douyin, when it was only available on the Chinese market.

ByteDance With the aim of expanding the application to other markets, he decided to change the name to TikTok. But, not so in China, that’s why TikTok is still called Douyin in its home country.

Now, a Buddhist monk named Shi Huihai, has gained more than 7 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, since he uploaded his first video clip in March 2020.

The monk has uploaded more than 300 videos on temple life, Buddhist classics, and music on the platform. All of these videos have received more than 110 million “likes” in total.

Shi became one of the most popular Buddhist celebrities in Douyin followed by 20 similar Buddhist celebrities on the platform with over 500,000 fans.

Shi said tourists rarely visited his temple before he created the video account on Douyin., but now people come in great numbers attracted by his fame.

The TikTok of religions

In addition to #NunTok and the rise of Buddhist monks in Douyin, the rise of other religions is also on the rise in TikTok. For example, London Imam Sabah Ahmedi and influential Orthodox Jew Melinda Strauss from Long Island are among those making an impact.

So if you want to find enlightenment or just have fun with religious content, you can follow the hashtags #budish, #ChristianTikTok, #Diwali and #Islam have been used billions of times in TikTok.