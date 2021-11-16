This afternoon we have an important appointment with Microsoft because a special event will be held for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, where it is expected that we will witness the announcement of some surprise. In fact, one of them could be related to one of the company’s first consoles, since a few Xbox 360 video games have received a mysterious update.

As we can read in VGC, a few of them are Bethesda titles, among which are Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas or The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but the list also includes some games from the series Fable, Dead Space and Dragon Age.

Although Microsoft has not offered any details about what these updates contain, the first rumors suggest that they would be related to functions of backward compatibility or with some kind of performance improvements for all of them.

What is clear is that whatever surprise the Redmond people have on their sleeve, we will discover it this afternoon. Will be at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (12: 00h in CDMX) when this event will take place, although it has already been advised that no new video game will be presented, which leaves more room for backward compatibility to have a greater role.