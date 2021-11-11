The field of health is indispensable for any country. Although one of the problems is that some nations underestimate it or simply do not allocate sufficient resources for its development. In this case it is always an investment and not an expense because it is a common benefit for the entire population. In the case of Mexico, there has been a crisis for decades and this can be seen in the number of doctors that exist.

Results of staff shortages

As a result, waiting rooms in public hospitals are often crowded. Although there are health personnel, the number is insufficient and cannot handle the workload that corresponds to each one.

As a consequence of this situation, the days are long and too exhausting. Care of multiple patients must be accomplished in a short time and this leads to high levels of stress and emotional fatigue in doctors. For the same reason, in the end a high percentage develops Burnout syndrome or other types of effects on your mental health.

In this sense, while the general population increases by a large percentage each year and that implies more patients, the number of doctors in Mexico remains stable or with a minimal increase.

Evolution in the numbers of doctors in Mexico

As an example, you can see the official figures of the Health Secretary (SSa). In 2010 there were two doctors for every thousand inhabitants. While for the following year the figure barely rose to 2.11.

An important aspect is that only doctors practicing the profession are taken into account. Unfortunately there are some who finish their degree but when they receive few job offers or see the low salaries that predominate, they decide to focus on another job.

To continue with the analysis of the number of doctors that exist in Mexico, for 2019 it reached 2.44. In this way, it can be seen that in a decade there has not even been an increase of one percentage point.

On the other hand, only the general average of the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is 3.3 doctors for every thousand inhabitants. In such a way that Mexico occupies one of the last places in the region.