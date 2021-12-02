No competition: Apple is the only one to increase its sales of tablets in Europe!

The final months of the year appear to improve on Apple’s not-so-favorable situation in its latest earnings report. In addition to having risen to the first place as the favorite firm of users in China, thanks to the sales of the iPhone 13, in Europe it has also done the same, but thanks to the iPad.

According to the research firm’s report Canalys, Apple is the only supplier of tablets has increased the sales of its iPads in the last quarter, reaching a growth of 33%. In context, the rest of the brands rather saw their numbers decrease between 20% and 53%.

Europe is absolutely fan of the iPad

Among the details confirmed by the Canalys analyst, Trang Pham, it was explained that among the causes of the rebound in tablets, they include new launches and good supply chain management, to keep up with demand.

“The consistent performance of today’s iPad is due to Apple’s dedicated focus on the tablet market. Apple continues to roll out newer iPads throughout the year to serve more customer segments. Despite the crisis, Apple’s vertically integrated supply chain has protected it well from bearing the brunt of the corrective decline. “

Unlike Apple, other firms suffered double-digit drops. A) Yes, Samsung suffered the biggest drop, its tablet shipments falling 53%.

Meanwhile, in the Western European computer market, all leading suppliers increased their shipments in the quarter. Apple ranked fourth, behind HP, Lenovo and Dell. Mac shipments increased 27% year-on-year, and Apple increased its market share from 11% to 12%.

Related topics: iPad

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe