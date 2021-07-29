Nueva Bed Bath & Beyond Monterrey, more than a home store

One thing that sets Bed Bath & Beyond apart from other home stores is that it offers increasingly specialized products at competitive prices. But what truly captivates their buyers is how exceptional the customer service they offer is, generating a truly inspiring shopping experience.

This feeling of being really accompanied in the purchase process and the opportunity to obtain truly exclusive products at very affordable prices, is what the store seeks to offer with its new opening in Fashion Drive Mall, one of the most exclusive shopping centers in Monterrey. which opens its doors with the idea of ​​participating in the most significant moments in the lives of its clients.

“Monterrey is one of the largest and most important cities in the country, a large percentage of our e-commerce sales come from there. We believe that the people of Monterrey know our brand very well, and this new store comes to strengthen our presence in that market, as well as to offer its inhabitants a physical space where they can learn about our wide variety of products and receive personalized advice ”, Jorge Aceves, Chief Operations Officer.

Being one of the cities in the country with the greatest roots in the brand, the strategy is to offer them a closer experience, with exclusive products that cannot be found in any other of its branches and with the personalized attention that characterizes Bed Bath & Beyond. .

“We are very excited to open our first store in the dazzling city of Monterrey. We love the opportunity to offer our extensive product lines of extraordinary quality at great prices, as well as our own exclusive brands developed to fulfill our mission: to help our customers create beautiful homes filled with beautiful memories. It is important to mention that, in addition, our brand is changing its image, and Monterrey will be the first headquarters with this new look & feel and the concept of the brand in the country ”, points out Pamela Ledesma, Marketing & Brand Director.

Along with this project, Bed Bath & Beyond began with the launch of a series of own brands in 2021, to which Pamela Ledesma alludes. These are part of its new commercial strategy and will fulfill the function of expanding its product lines to maintain the quality that distinguishes them, with a much more specialized buyer experience.

Nestwell: The first one offers articles for the bedroom. From quilts, sheets, towels and pillows with a variety of unique organic materials in the Mexican market. The aim of this line is that customers can find cozy products at an affordable price that add comfort to their daily routine.

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Its products provide smart solutions designed to withstand the demands of everyday use and fit into any home.

Haven: It is a line of toiletries. It has designs focused on relaxation and tranquility, items are offered to create a spa at home, unplug from the routine and enjoy this very personal space of the home.

The collection has products such as aromatherapy essences, body products, robes, organic towels, accessories and furniture with very good prices.

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential: Dedicated to the organization of spaces for the home, it has many new products that cover five different categories, which are: bed, bathroom, kitchen, dining room, storage and organization. All at incredible prices.

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Our Table: A line dedicated to the kitchen that makes preparation much easier. Consumers will be able to find everything from wooden cutting boards and table linens to complete sets of stainless steel utensils.

The collection is designed around functionality and also invites customers to share special moments with their loved ones and gather around the table for a good meal.

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

The second half of the launches will begin this month with Wild sage, a line that seeks to empower new generations through its spaces, generating identity in their homes and making them unique. The goal is to end 2021 with the eight own brands available to consumers.

You can learn more about Bed Bath & Beyond products by visiting: www.bedbathandbeyond.com.mx