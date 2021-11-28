Nudge is here to save you time and work. You will no longer waste food with this device that alerts you until when you can eat. You have the details in the note.

Food is a fundamental aspect in our life. It always accompanies us … maybe you are tasting something now, that is why it is important to make sure when the products we are consuming expire. For that we have the help of Nudge.

Nudge is a device that allows you to control the duration of the food inside the refrigerator through labels. On their website they are described as an efficient system to take your intention and physically attach it to the selected food, using a Smart tag Low cost . You do not need to remember multiple dates.

This article promoted in Kickstarter, it will not only consist of the labels to adhere to the food. One of the most important points is the Puck, a device that is inserted in the door of the refrigerator and that provides the data of the food.

The operation of the Nudge will be simple: first we will have to put in the Puck, the number of days in which we want to consume the food. Later we will have to press the button of one of the Smart Tags and stick it on the food, in order to have the information. Finally, the Puck detects each time the door is opened, causing the labels to glow with different colors depending on their status.

Going further, the labels can be used in the freezer at 0 degree temperatures. On the other hand, they have a large battery with rechargeable cells for greater longevity.

As for the Puck, this device that adheres to the door of your refrigerator will have the data synchronized thanks to the use of Bluetooth. If you want to protect your data, it also stores it in the CLOUD. Lastly, it makes the labels glow each time the door is opened, and gives brief information about the food when the door is closed.

This is undoubtedly a device that everyone would like to have in their refrigerator and it could be a great Christmas gift. Its price will be $ 149 with fewer labels and $ 249 with 2 pucks and more labels. Also, they will be available in their black and bamboo versions … don’t tell me they’re not cute.

