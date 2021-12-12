Now you can know in real time why Facebook has closed your account, speaking directly with them.

Surely it is not the first time that you wake up one morning, enter your Facebook account, and you see that it has been closed in a way that you cannot understand, and the first thing you do is try to contact Facebook support , without any response.

This apparently happens to thousands of people every day who, due to different circumstances, see how their Facebook account has been closed for not meeting community standards.

Although the closure of the accounts may be justified, I’m sure there are other times where an error has been dealt with performed by the company’s algorithm.

If someone “hacks” your Facebook account, the first thing they will probably do is change your password and prevent you from entering. But what if he doesn’t and is spying on your Facebook account? Here we show you how to know if someone has entered your Facebook account.

So now Facebook it will permit you that you get in touch with them via live chat where you can speak with an agent so that he can clarify exactly why your account has been closed or it has been an error.

And now Facebook is testing a feature, on a limited set of creator accounts, so that if your account is ever closed for a violation, you can speak directly to a Facebook agent.

So to streamline the process, Meta has announced that they have launched a new live chat functionality that will make it easier for creators who do not have access to their accounts. They can talk to customer service to reach a resolution as quickly as possible.

Dig clarify that this live chat functionality is only available for English-speaking users, specifically to content creators such as videos.

To be content creator of videos you must be contributing to the social network with some type of page, group and change its category to “video creator”. Thus Goal It will help certain influencers to recover their account in a much faster way.

The company clarifies in its statement that they are in tests with this feature, but they plan to extend it to other countries, and possibly to other types of users. However, it seems unlikely that this live chat is within reach of the almost 3 billion accounts that the social network has.