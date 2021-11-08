Disney + is about to celebrate its most important day, Disney Day, and to celebrate the occasion, the streaming service has released an exclusive and limited offer with which you can register on the platform with a discount of 80% of the normal price. That is, for less than two euros / dollars you can access the entire Disney + catalog and enjoy all the releases of the month.

The Disney + offer is limited, and is only available from November 8 to 14So if you want to see everything new coming to Disney + this month, you have to hurry. The offer is valid both for new subscribers and for all those who have their subscription expired, so it is a perfect opportunity to renew the subscription and continue watching your favorite content.

New content that you will be able to see includes Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Hawkeye (arriving next November 24), Jungle cruise and the rest of the catalog with all Marvel and Star Wars. And in the regions where it is available, you will also have access to the Star + catalog

How to take advantage of the Disney + offer

To take advantage of the offer and sign up for Disney + at an 80% discount, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Enter Disney + through this link.

Create a new account with username and password or log in with your previous Disney + account.

Activate your subscription at a reduced price.

Enjoy the entire catalog.

Save 80% in the subscription price for Disney + Day and access the entire Disney and Star + catalog, including the releases of the month, such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings and Hawk Eye the new Marvel series for Disney + Read: Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers this year 80% off for a limited time!

The best news, in addition to the price drop, is that if you sign up right now you will be able to see the premieres of Hawk Eye that arrives next November 24 or the great Shang-chi which will arrive exclusively at Disney + on November 12, among many other premieres that we will already anticipate.

Disney + offer: price by country and by region

The offer is extendable to both Spain and Latin America, as well as to the rest of the countries where Disney + is available. A staggering price drop that reduces the subscription price by 80%, depending on the subscriber’s country:

Mexico: 29.00 MXN

Argentina: 99.00 ARS

Colombia: 5,900.00 COP

Chile: 1,500.00 CLP

Peru: 5.90 PEN

Uruguay: 1.49 USD

Ecuador: 1.49 USD

Paraguay: 1.49 USD

Bolivia: 1.49 USD

Panama: 1.49 USD

Costa Rica: 1.49 USD

Guatemala: 1.49 USD

Nicaragua: 1.49 USD

Dominican Republic: 1.49 USD

El Salvador: 1.49 USD