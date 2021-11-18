With the new function “Letters” from Spotify you will no longer have to search for the lyrics of your favorite songs on the Internet. From now on you can find them within the same application, something ideal if you are in a moment of inspiration and decide to start singing at that precise moment or share a fragment on social networks.

The streaming audio company has indicated that this feature is possible thanks to its partnership with Musixmatch, the legendary catalog that boasts millions of lyrics in 50 languages. This has given Spotify an enormous facility to roll out the feature in 28 markets, including Spain, Mexico and Argentina.

And the device you have is not a limitation, as the “Lyrics” feature is available anywhere Spotify works. That is, on iOS and Android devices, computers, consoles, smart TVs and the web version.

As the company explains, activating the new “Lyrics” function is very easy, since it is designed so that “millions of fans can connect with their music and favorite artists through their lyrics”.

How to see the lyrics of a song on Spotify?

Credit: Spotify

In the Spotify mobile app, tap in the current playback while listening to a song. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and you’re done. The lyrics will appear in real time as you listen. You can also press Share to show it on social networks.

If, on the other hand, you are listening to music on your computer, click on the microphone icon in the lower right corner. You will automatically see the lyrics of the song scroll as the song progresses on Spotify.

On televisions, scroll right button corner to letter button and Choose Activate lyrics. Once activated, the letter will appear on the screen, although you will not have the integrated option to share on social networks.

Please note that this feature is available to both Free and Premium account users. Just remember to keep the application updated to access this new function.