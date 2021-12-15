The audios of WhatsApp They are one of the most effective and popular communication channels we have today. Over the years, the experience of using this feature has improved considerably, and now it is committed to taking an even more important leap in quality. This is because the messaging service belonging to Meta advertisement incorporating a preview to listen to them before sending them.

This new option seems to have been specially designed for those who usually listen to WhatsApp audios immediately after they have been sent. In situations of this type, if we detected an error, we had no alternative but to delete the audio and record it again. But it could also happen that we did not have time to do it because the person with whom we were talking was listening immediately. Fortunately, the subtle change made to the popular app it will save us several moments of embarrassment.

The preview for WhatsApp audios comes with a change in the graphical interface of the chat in which we record our message. It is worth noting that this new feature is available only if we use the “hands-free” mode; that is, if when pressing the microphone button we slide it up to be able to record without having to hold the mobile. If we record in the “traditional” way, holding down the microphone at all times, the audio will be sent automatically.

The long-awaited preview reaches WhatsApp audios

As I explained in the previous paragraph, when recording WhatsApp audios in hands-free mode we will now see the waveform along with the duration and a couple of buttons: one of stop and the other from the trash. By clicking on the first one, the recording will stop and we will be able to listen to the audio before sending it to the conversation. If we don’t like it or find something we can say better, we delete it and start over.

Another important point to keep in mind is that if we cut the recording inadvertently, audio will not be lost. This means that if, for example, we go back and leave the chat in which we are speaking, when we re-enter we will see the recording in preview mode. So we can listen to it and determine if it still works or if we should get rid of it.

The new option for WhatsApp audios is already available with the most recent update of its apps for iOS and Android. If it still does not appear on your mobile, be patient; launches of this type usually take a while to reach all users of the service.

In this way, WhatsApp continues to expand the possibilities of one of its most important functions. Recall that throughout 2021 the option to play the audios at a higher speed was also added (something ideal for eternal recordings), and work is also being done on the transcription of voice notes to text.