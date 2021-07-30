Again we have information to share with you about Microsoft Edge. The Chromium-based browser from the Redmond giant now includes new shortcuts for those where 10 accesses are insufficient.

Microsoft Edge will allow us to have up to 16 shortcuts

As usual Leo Varela has reported changes in Microsoft Edge and in this case in the area of new tab. This area now has two rows of shortcuts to our most common pages.

Microsoft Edge allows us to customize the new tab page according to our tastes and now even more. We have access to the main news, Outlook details and more.

We can have up to 16 shortcuts, eight per row, for those who have countless pages to visit. More customization options to make this our custom browser.

Unlike other features this feature has come to Microsoft Edge on the stable channel. We will not have to wait for its passage through the different channels until it reaches the stable version. The Microsoft Edge team is not at risk and has followed a strict process before releasing any feature, no matter how simple, like this one. Of course, the stability and speed of the browser have made it have some very interesting and growing data.