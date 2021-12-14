If you have an Android mobile and you want to use Apple ’s AirTags, you will no longer have problems, Apple has launched an application that is now available for download in the Play Store.

Apple introduced the AirTags a few months ago, these devices created almost in the image and likeness of those of Tile have a main functionality: to be a locator beacon to add to different equipment to be able to track them with our mobile phone. It may seem like it is a feature without much use, but it is not.

And, is that, it is quite frequent not to find the keys or the wallet; If we carried an Apple AirTag we could find these devices from our mobile device in a moment. The arrival of these accessories was very well received by Apple phone users.

It is not surprising that Apple decides to add more functionality to its accessories when they work in conjunction with its mobile devices. This decision made many Android phone users disown these devices. But it seems that Apple has reconsidered and has launched an application for Android.

This application comes under the name of Tracker Detect and can be downloaded from right now on the Play Store. What this application allows us to do is, broadly speaking, locate Apple AirTags from any Android mobile device. Come on, it is the same that can be done with Apple’s own application for their mobiles, only on Android.

Tracker Detect allows both to be able to identify the place where the AirTag is located and to reproduce a sound so that it is much easier to find it if it is on an uneven surface or with many nooks and crannies to hide. The truth is that it was about time Android had its own application with which to use AirTags.

Thus, Apple also manages to capture this market. Yes, there will be many more options from other manufacturers and, most likely, they will be very competent; but if there is already an option that works well, it is difficult to change. It remains to be seen how the rest of the manufacturers react to Apple being present in the Android devices.