The first trailer for Among Us VR has just been revealed, showing what it will be like to wander a spaceship with a serial killer chasing you, but in an immersive way. To everyone’s surprise, it looks pretty scary, as this new perspective makes it that much harder to see if the impostor is sneaking up behind you, preparing to attack.

The development of the version of Virtual reality It will be handled by Schell Games, rather than the original developer, Innersloth. Schell is a US-based company known for its VR offerings, so it has put itself in the hands of a team with experience in the genre.

“We are grateful to the community that continues to share our game with friends and family and support us.“says Victoria Tran of Innersloth.”Schell Games has a legacy of creating award-winning VR titles, and we couldn’t be more excited to create an entirely new experience of Among us for our current fans and new players. We can’t wait for players to become crew members in a first-person environment“.

From what you see, Among Us VR It will only be released with one map, The Skeld, as the press release on the announcement only mentions this location. But given the nature of the game, more may be added in the future.

Among Us VR is coming to PlayStation VR, Steam, and Meta Quest VR (yes, that’s what Oculus Quest is now called). No release date has been announced, and Innersloth has said it will be announced “later.” The development of the social deduction game shows no signs of stopping, and it is also due to go on sale for Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. This is in addition to its availability on mobiles, PC and Nintendo Switch.