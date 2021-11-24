Now you can be a Pokémon master from head to toe with the collaboration of Converse x Pokémon

Pokemon continues in the celebration of its 25 years and to continue the celebration they announced the collection Converse x Pokémon.

In this collection Converse x Pokémon you will find your favorite characters in caps, t-shirts, sweatshirts and obviously in the classic Chuck Taylor.

What Pokémon items you can find

Let’s start with the classics Chuck Taylor, the collection includes several thematic prints, including the one starring the Pokemon initials Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and of course Squirtle on the shoes in black.

The Converse They will be available in various sizes, including several for the little ones. Another model, in addition to the “First Partners” will include Meowth and Jigglypuff, these in white with a Pokéball on the side.

For the smallest fans of Pokemon there will be two models, which undoubtedly the greats would also like to have in our collection.

The first model is dedicated to Pikachu, so the predominant color is yellow, but in addition to this it includes the face of the Pokemon, as well as his ears in the front and his characteristic tail in the back.

In the second model of Converse Jigglypuff stars them, the predominant color is pink and includes a print of the Pokemon to the side along with musical notes.

Converse will also have more articles available

Although in the collection you will not only find footwear from the collaboration of Converse x PokémonAlso includes a Pikachu hat and t-shirt.

The sweatshirts also accompany this collaboration, and we have four models, the Pokemon protagonists are undoubtedly Pikachu (black with gold sweatshirt) and Jigglypuff (pink).

The other models of sweatshirts Converse are equal to each other, only the patterns of the Pokemon, as well as its color: red and black.

If you are already urgent to spend the Christmas bonus on the entire collection Converse x Pokémon, is goes on sale on December 10 at Converse’s online store in the United States, as well as in select physical stores.

There is still no date for this collaboration to reach Mexican lands, however you can continue to watch Unocero, we will continue to bring you the best information.