Instagram is working on returning a function to its application that disappeared in 2016.

Instagram is about to launch a feature that it removed not too long ago for some unknown reason. According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, the company is exploring add an option that would display posts in reverse chronological order. If this option looks familiar to you, that’s because this is how the feed of Instagram until 2016.

Instagram changed the way of displaying posts to one based on an algorithm that decides what to show us first. At the time it was a very controversial decision, and now that could change according to the head of the social network.

We will be able to see Instagram again in chronological order in 2022

Traditionally, most social networks showed the content in reverse chronological order, that is, you saw the last thing that had been published first. Little by little they have changed towards a model based on algorithms that decide what will interest us the most to show that first.

These algorithms are not public, so There is always the question of whether what they show us is the best for us, or for them. These apps could decide to show a series of posts and announcements before others, although we are not interested.

And precisely for this reason, Instagram could make this change. At the moment the app is subjecting to a control by the United States Congress, especially focused on how Instagram affects children. Something that has surely also led to the new rules for Instagram teenagers.

Why does Instagram want you to create a second account?

Mosseri has testified in Congress and has submitted to different questions, and it is when answering one of them that he has revealed that Instagram has been working on adding a chronological option to the application “for months” and that he hopes release sometime “in the first quarter of next year”.

Related topics: Instagram

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe