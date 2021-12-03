According to the statements of the Huawei representative to the Romanian newspaper Adevarul, the HarmonyOS international version It will arrive in 2022. A bit of a delay compared to what we were expecting since the beginning of 2021, although for its part we hope that the deployment will be faster.

Without expecting it, the statements of Derek Yu, Huawei president for Central Europe and other regions have let us know that we are very close to enjoying HarmonyOS than we imagined. A new hope for Huawei smartphones and users who continue to choose the brand.

To date there are more than 100 million devices that already use HarmonyOS, including smartphones in Spain and tablets, but the big leap will occur with smartphones. A renewed system that wants to leave the problems with the United States behind and be able to go its own way. Although it is possible with a series of mechanisms to already have HarmonyOS in any corner of the world, it is not recommended if we do not understand Chinese and also, if we do not want there to be conflicts between the services that in China are very different from those that the brand itself has in our country and much more if we use Google apps.

Therefore, until we see the new system operating in Spain officially, we will not know if those who enjoy Google services on Huawei are going to have to lose them or be able to use them. Nor is it too clear if it will be a mandatory or optional update for those who prefer to use EMUI and Android as before.

HarmonyOS 2.0 or 3.0?

Although HarmonyOS 2.0 is the polished version that Huawei has of its operating system right now, a few weeks ago HarmonyOS 3.0 was introduced, a version that improves in several aspects the previous version; focused on speed, battery and privacy too. Its first beta version will arrive during the first quarter of 2022 that opens the doors to be the version designed for Spain and the rest of countries outside of China.

Given that everything indicates that EMUI 12 will be the version that during the middle of the year 2022 we will see it unfold in our country, who knows if with this we will say goodbye forever to the layer of personality that has given us so many joys.