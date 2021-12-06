From Facebook they continue to give small tweaks to WhatsApp. Now, in a recent beta, the audio messages we receive or send from the application show a graphical representation of the sound wave that was recorded when recording the content. One more feature to polish the interface of the messaging app.

One more little detail

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp version 2.21.240.18 for iOS introduces a small design change in the voice message bubbles: now the app shows the sound waves of the message.

“Specific beta testers can now see voice waveforms in chat bubbles, but not always: you can see voice waveforms for your voice notes if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, but they may Voice waveforms still don’t appear when receiving a voice memo from someone who has the feature disabled or when the voice memo was recorded using an old version of WhatsApp. “





This is a novelty that on Facebook have been developing for more than six months, as that was when it first appeared in the beta version of the application. The novelty was withdrawn shortly after it appeared and it is now when it seems that it returns ready to reach a final version sooner rather than later.

According to the publication, in subsequent betas more testers will have access to this feature and it would later arrive officially. The main contribution of this design change in the app is to be able to see if the message we are listening to will make a long pause, which could invite us to increase the playback speed or advance quickly to the point that we consider of interest.