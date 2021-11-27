It’s that easy to share stickers in an upcoming version of WhatsApp , and you won’t even need to download them.

We have previously reported that WhatsApp is working on a series of reactions that we can make in each of the messages, both in individual and group chats, a feature that does not yet have an availability date but could arrive before Christmas greetings.

But in addition to reactions, you are sure to love it send a lot of stickers in your Christmas greetings to friends and family, and that is why WhatsApp is working on the ability to resend a sticker or sticker without having to download it previously and it would come in the form of a new shortcut button.

This feature adds to the possibility that we will have to create stickers from within the application and that also reaches the web version.

This new feature has been discovered by wabetainfo in the latest beta version 2.21.13.15 of Android and which will presumably also be available for iOS devices.

Thanks to this new button we can forward stickers to our contacts but also in groups. This is especially useful when we want to send a sticker to our contacts without first saving it.

In this way it will be much faster to react with some kind of sticker in a group or individual chat simply by quickly forwarding one of these stickers that have already been shared before, although it is always convenient that we save them in case we do not end up locating them in the conversation chat itself.

As is usual with WhatsApp, all the features that are being tested in beta version could take up to months to be available in the stable version, but if you are one of those people who do not like to save stickers, perhaps this is a function that may interest them to save space and also time.